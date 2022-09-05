A man has given out his bae's belongings to goodwill after he found out she was cheating on him

The heartbroken boyfriend waited for his estranged lover to embark on a trip with her friends before carrying out the act

The narrator whose service was employed in moving the belongings to charity said the man promised to pay him $200

After catching his girlfriend cheating, a man gathered her belongings in the house and gave them out to charity.

A tweep with the handle @_camhoudini who identified himself as the man's neighbour shared the development on Twitter and said the pained boyfriend waited for his cheating bae to go on a trip with her friends.

He carried out the act while she went on a trip. Photo Credit: @_camhoudini

Source: UGC

While she was away, he donated her belongings. The tweep who narrated the story said he was to be paid $200 by the man for assisting in moving the belongings.

He further revealed that the man intends to move to another apartment by Friday. He said the man's estranged girlfriend will return next week to meet none of her belongings. His viral tweet reads:

"My neighbor caught his girlfriend cheating never said anything ..waited until she went on her trip with her friends and gave ALL her shi to Goodwill he’s breaking his lease Monday and moving into his new apartment Friday and she comes back Next Tuesday and she don’t know shi."

See the tweet below:

Netizens react

@RegineSarai said:

"Best thing he could have done. I feel like he could have done worse and reacted in a mature response that sends a great message. I’m really shocked at some of the women acting like they wouldn’t cheer this on if this was a woman."

@lexx_lugorrr said:

"Y’all know females find out information for sport…. right? Baby girl gon find him quick & it’s gonna be war. Unless he went outta state.. & even then.. I just know I’d be able to find someone."

@PixeliaPlz said:

"Selling someone else’s belongings without their consent isn’t only petty but it’s ILLEGAL. And even morally speaking, doing something like this tells a lot about this man and the way he probably treated her when they were together. Not a shocker she cheated."

@kevihaynes said:

"That is sad. Best to end relationship, than make drama. The moral of this story is monogamy is a flawed expectation, that is doomed to fail, and threesomes are better for a healthy relationship, with no cheating. Be honest about what you want. Don't make promises you can't keep☮️."

@1ZOEHANI said:

"If it was a MAN that cheated on a woman some of y’all would be applauding her for this, sorry but stop doing people dirty in general because they might actually take it there on yo a*ss, whether it’s a woman or a man lol."

Man Laments After Finding Out Girlfriend Threw A Birthday Party With The Money He Gave Her To Start Business

Meanwhile, in a previous story a young doctor who had the best interest of his girlfriend at heart has recently been deceived in a grand style.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular Facebook page, Abena Manokekame, had the young man identifying himself as Dr Ife Monterro and recounting that he gave his girlfriend money to start a business only for her to use it to throw a birthday party instead.

Sharing more about the incident, Ife revealed that his lady wanted a shop to sell cooking utensils, and he began planning to support her. However, around the same time, his girlfriend approached him again and insisted he throws a birthday party for her.

Source: Legit.ng