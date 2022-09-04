A Ghanaian man has gone to extreme ends to protect his sisters from men who may want to have a romantic relationship with them

In a video that is trending on social media, the man is seen demonstrating how the electric shock will take place when the visitors touch the door lock

The video has elicited a lot of social media reactions, with many netizens baffled at the extreme measures people are willing to take to protect their loved ones

A Ghanaian man has disclosed the security measures he set up to safeguard his sisters from men who are interested in them. He uploaded a video on social media that demonstrated how he attached a live wire to the gate of their home. The video was shared on Instagram by todaysblog9ja.

Man connects live wire to house gate. Photo credit: todaysblog9ja and Renate Wefers/EyeEm

The man claims that the set-up would frighten away males who came looking for his sisters late at night. With a stick, he demonstrated in the video how men attempting to touch or unlock the gate would be "shocked". He said that the connection he had provided was sufficient insurance, so he would not purchase a dog.

Watch the video below.

The video caused a stir on social media, with many commenting on what they thought about the man's scheme. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

mrf.jnr said:

It’s a pity for those girls wey dey snap for person gate

itz_mattoni added:

Risky

raykhid_02 opined:

I just pray that someone else’s sister wey u dey disturb do the same to u. Werey

osinachi_offical commented:

They are will still touch and make her belong to the street

official_zayn_30bg weighed in by saying:

One day he will get drunk and forget what he did. Even the person living at home is not safe

