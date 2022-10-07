A video of a father babysitting his child as his wife walked in to ask for the kid has got many people talking

The man placed the baby inside his sweater as a way to hide the kid from the mother when she walked in

Many people who watched the father telling his wife their baby was not with him noted that the kid even stuck his tongue out

A very funny video has shown how some fathers act around their kids when they are babysitting them.

In the clip, a woman, who had told her husband to put her baby to sleep, gently walked in on the man playing a video game as she asked him about their baby.

Many people found the baby's facial expression funny. Photo source: TikTok/@thelasfam

Source: UGC

Man puts baby inside his sweater

The man jokingly said that the baby was not with him. Sensing the humour, the woman walked closer to find the kid nestled inside the man's sweater as if it were a cradle.

Handling his game console, the man positioned his hands in such a way that provided good support.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4000 comments with more than 1 million likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Tina Lee Schang said:

"I love how she stuck her tongue out at your mama priceless."

cherylspears791 said:

"Awww she looks so comfy with daddy."

Ruqie said:

"I was expecting her in the tote bag if I'm being honest."

Tolu6 said:

"Why is no one talking about the tongue at the end?"

Sarah Cowan said:

"The tongue out at the end tells us she was in on it all along."

abrielleisnothere said:

"The controller is not even on."

Kelechi Okechukwu said:

"Adorable is the word to describe how I see this video. Awesome."

Video of fat baby causes stir

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a very chubby kid looking cute as she stood on her feet got many reactions online.

The baby's account which is managed by her parent posted the clip with the caption:

"My daddy's money makes me look chubby. Rate or hate."

Many people had mixed reactions to the video of the baby. While some wondered if she is not too fat for the sake of her health, there were those who admired the baby's chubbiness.

