A daughter wowed online users as she bought a brand new car for her sweet mother as she celebrated her birthday

Facebook user Mwizukanji unveiled a brand new Toyota Avalon as she and her family members sang the happy birthday song to her mum in their home compound

The mother was speechless and overwhelmed as her Zambian daughter, and family members gave her a big hug

A loving and thoughtful woman has put a smile on her mother's face on her birthday with a special gift.

Daughter gifts loving mum brand new car to celebrate her birthday. Photo: Mwizukanji.

The young lady surprised her mum with a brand-new Toyota Avalon to celebrate her as she got a year older.

Daughter unveils gift car to mum

The Facebook user Mwizukanji shared her mother's reaction online with a heartwarming video on the occasion and pictures.

"From daughter to mamaHappy birthday Theresa . Thank you for being an awesome mother. Happy birthday, mother❤️❤️," she captioned her video and one of her posts.

In the lovely video, the mother and her daughter came out of a house with other family members.

They sang the happy birthday song to their dotting mother next to the brand new white car parked within the house compound.

The mother did not seem to have an idea of what the surprise was going to be until they revealed her new machine.

Emotional moment for mum ,family

She was overwhelmed and overtaken by you as she sat on the bonnet of the new saloon car.

The family members gathered around her as they gave her a warm hug, expressing their undeniable love and support for her.

They lovingly led her to the driver's side as they opened the door for her to get in and have a feel of the car.

They surrounded her as they looked at her, full of surprise and joy, admitting she was "speechless".

Fans hail young lady

Netizens praised the Zambian lady in the comment section for gifting her mum a wonderful gift on her special day.

Charity Kapata:

"Such a wonderful thing. I pray to give my dad such a present because he sings about it day and night that he wants a car."

Charity Bunyolo:

Happy birthday to her, mwizu. You have made me cry. This was my plan for mum, but unfortunately, she died before I could do it for her I am so happy and proud of you."

Elizabeth Mataka:

"Happy birthday to her ❤️I wish I will do this for my mum, too once I start working you have inspired me, mwizu. Your parents are blessed to have you as a daughter."

