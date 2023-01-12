A mother took to TikTok to show off her newborn daughter’s impressive head of hair

TikTok user Kylie Ferro Lane laughed at all the comments that people made as they don’t believe it is real

People fell in love with the babe and her gorgeous hair and flooded the comments with love

One mother can’t believe how shocked people are over the fact that her daughter was born with more hair than most middle-aged men.

TikTok user Kylie Ferro Lane gave birth to a baby with a full head of hair. Image: TikTok / Kylie Ferro Lane

It is always funny when people photoshop things like a full set of teeth or ridiculous hairdos onto babies. This baby, however, her do is all-natural.

TikTok user Kylie Ferro Lane shared a clip showing her baby’s impressive head of hair. Mom explained that she’s been asked all sorts of questions as people just don’t understand how it is possible.

Look at that hair! She is gorgeous.

“When your baby is born with a full head of hair, you cannot go anywhere without people commenting on it. “LOOK AT ALL OF HER HAIR” “Did you have heartburn?” “It looks like a baby wig” #firstchild #youwillbepopular #fullheadofhair #fyp #babytiktok”

TikTok users are in awe of baby’s gorgeous hair

People couldn’t help but fall in love with this beautiful little peach. She has an impressive amount of hair and it is just stunning!

Take a look at what some had to say:

@AlenaRose1 said:

“She was born with a hairdresser on speed dial.”

@BrikdUp said:

“Omg she has the perfect 2000s emo guy haircut.”

@Curvy_kay said:

“My ovaries are screaming, cuteness overload.”

@michelleann2075 said:

“This baby is absolutely adorable!”

@Tina Hand Mutschelle said:

“I think she has more hair than I do! Too cute!”

@Leroy1980 said:

“That baby has more hair on its head than I have ever had. Just beautiful"

