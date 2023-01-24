Former Citi FM female presenter, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah, and talented manager George Britton are the first celebrity couple of 2023

The handsome groom with a well-groomed beard is also the manager for the sugarcane hitmaker, Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie

The adorable celebrity couple looked stunning together in their wedding ensembles for the private ceremony

George Britton, the good-looking manager of award-winning Ghanaian musician, Camidoh married the love of his life, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah in a plush wedding.

The outspoken bride, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah is a media personality who has worked with top media houses in Ghana including Accra-based radio station, Citi FM.

Nana Adwoa Sarkodie and George Britton are the latest celebrity couple in town. source: @georgebritton

Source: Instagram

The bride's stunning kente gown

The talented media personality Nana Adwoa Sarkodie looked magnificent in a colorful beaded kente gown for her star-studded traditional wedding.

The fashion designer has won our attention with the details of this ravishing gown that other 2023 can imitate for their weddings.

She wore short bouncy hair, flawless makeup, and stunning eye shadows for her bridal look.

The couple's stunning look for the white wedding

The celebrity bride wore an exquisite perfect fit long-sleeve lace gown. The turtleneck ravishing gown accentuated her curves as she walked down the aisle.

The classy bride, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah looked splendid in her simple hairstyle styled with a glittering bridal hair pin that matched her stud earrings.

The media maven and talent manager George Mensah Britton wore a black and white tuxedo styled with black shiny shoes and an expensive silver watch.

Some celebrities and social media users have commented on George Britton's wedding photos circulating online

futuristkwame

Heeeeeeeeeeerrrrr!!!! Ooohh Congratulations menuaaa!! Way3 ade33!! Eeeiii!!

ptyme_de_mag

Dondooooo congrats @mrgeorgebritton May God bless your entire Home ❤️

the1957news

Awwww beautiful @nanaadwoasarkodie Congratulations my people ❤️❤️❤️

niiquayemuses

Eeei my people congratulations

ghhyper1

Congrats bro… you marry the Citi fm Gurl … boys bad low key oo

benjamohenee

We thank God for everything long life and prosperity peace and love to you all

viktoria_dubai

Congrats God Bless your couple ❤️

gaiseyeliz900

She's stunning Congratulations boss ❤

drpoundsofficial

Congratulations my brother

abumalaikagh

Congrats big bro @mrgeorgebritton

captainplanet4x4

Congrats my Gee

