Celebrity Weddings: Ex-Citi FM Presenter Slays In Magnificent Corseted Kente As She Marries Camidoh's Manager
- Former Citi FM female presenter, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah, and talented manager George Britton are the first celebrity couple of 2023
- The handsome groom with a well-groomed beard is also the manager for the sugarcane hitmaker, Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie
- The adorable celebrity couple looked stunning together in their wedding ensembles for the private ceremony
George Britton, the good-looking manager of award-winning Ghanaian musician, Camidoh married the love of his life, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah in a plush wedding.
The outspoken bride, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah is a media personality who has worked with top media houses in Ghana including Accra-based radio station, Citi FM.
The bride's stunning kente gown
The talented media personality Nana Adwoa Sarkodie looked magnificent in a colorful beaded kente gown for her star-studded traditional wedding.
The fashion designer has won our attention with the details of this ravishing gown that other 2023 can imitate for their weddings.
She wore short bouncy hair, flawless makeup, and stunning eye shadows for her bridal look.
The couple's stunning look for the white wedding
The celebrity bride wore an exquisite perfect fit long-sleeve lace gown. The turtleneck ravishing gown accentuated her curves as she walked down the aisle.
The classy bride, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah looked splendid in her simple hairstyle styled with a glittering bridal hair pin that matched her stud earrings.
The media maven and talent manager George Mensah Britton wore a black and white tuxedo styled with black shiny shoes and an expensive silver watch.
Some celebrities and social media users have commented on George Britton's wedding photos circulating online
futuristkwame
Heeeeeeeeeeerrrrr!!!! Ooohh Congratulations menuaaa!! Way3 ade33!! Eeeiii!!
ptyme_de_mag
Dondooooo congrats @mrgeorgebritton May God bless your entire Home ❤️
the1957news
Awwww beautiful @nanaadwoasarkodie Congratulations my people ❤️❤️❤️
niiquayemuses
Eeei my people congratulations
ghhyper1
Congrats bro… you marry the Citi fm Gurl … boys bad low key oo
benjamohenee
We thank God for everything long life and prosperity peace and love to you all
viktoria_dubai
Congrats God Bless your couple ❤️
gaiseyeliz900
She's stunning Congratulations boss ❤
drpoundsofficial
Congratulations my brother
abumalaikagh
Congrats big bro @mrgeorgebritton
captainplanet4x4
Congrats my Gee
