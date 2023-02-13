A video of a Nigerian lady dancing in her humble room has got many focused on her amazing physique

With great pride, the lady shot her video against a background many would rather want to hide on social media

Both men and ladies in her comment section on TikTok believed that she is indeed beautiful and curvy

A beautiful Nigerian lady in a mini skirt got many people thronging her comment section when she released her dance video.

Captioning the video, the lady said she danced so much and had sweat all over. With pride, the lady danced in her room which appeared sparsely furnished.

The curvy lady danced in her room. Photo source: @niniola2203

Beautiful lady dances in her room

In the video's background were also bags piled on each other to show they probably had clothes in them.

Men and women who reacted to her trending clip were more focused on her beauty as they sang her praises.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

AyanSoloking said:

"Omg you such a damsel guess you are created from another planet cause you are. Gorgeous."

chrisafam5 said:

"Eye don tear."

ibraheemabdullah30 said:

"If beauty were time yours will be for eternity."

@Paschal.jnr said:

"Omo babe you de enter my eyes ooh."

oluwasegun said:

"Beautiful can you allow me into your life."

Annie said:

"I just wish I can get your location.if I no shop for you for val make I bend."

olalekankenny095 said:

"Lovely babe. I wish to get close to you."

user2224369694436 said:

"Babe you are lookong good oo aj."

