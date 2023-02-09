Bliss Kingg, a GHOne TV host, appeared with his kid in sweet images to commemorate the boy's 10th birthday

On Wednesday, January 8, the media star and his adorable son twined their choice of attires as the boy turned a new age

As they wished the child well, admirers who commented on his Instagram post gushed over the father-son duo

GHOne TV presenter Bliss Kingg, born Bliss Dumashie, twined with his son in adoring images as the child attained 10 years old on Wednesday, January 8.

The Ghanaian media star and his kid posed in a studio for photos to commemorate the boy's new age while sporting matching costumes.

While his son added merely a wristwatch for the event, Bliss Kingg added a stylish ring and timepiece.

Ghanaian presenter Bliss Kingg celebrates son's 10th birthday. Photo credit: blisskingg.

Source: Instagram

Bliss Kingg's sweet birthday message

Sharing the stunning photos on his socials, the media personality celebrated his son's energetic, curious, assertive, and talented personality.

''Big boy, we made a decade ago Learning to be a father through your lens has been the most interesting assignment of my life. More Life SELI,'' he added.

Following his post, netizens reacted by wishing the boy well while gushing over the father-son duo.

See the images below:

Fans wish Bliss Kingg's son well

Lynmaja commented:

Birthday Blessings to your young King well done, dad.

Macjordangh posted:

This is dope! Happy birthday, champ.

Kamoflagezed reacted:

Aye TWINS❤️ Happy Birthday To The Young King .

Modricjnr_10 said:

I didn’t know you were a dad. Your boy looks exactly like you. ❤️

Sabrinamaxine commented:

Happy birthday to him.

Balljbeat posted:

Bad boys dey. But this is GOOD boys.

Syrell_ag said:

He is so handsome! Happy bday to him.

