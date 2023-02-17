A man is in dilemma after a married woman he has feelings for expressed a desire to quit her marriage and be with him

In a video on TikTok, the man revealed that the lady has asked him to rent her an apartment

Netizens who reacted to the video advised the man not to fall for the temptation and demands of the lady

A Ghanaian man is in a state of confusion following an appeal a married woman has made to him.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @iamtimakumkum had the man reveal that a lady who rejected his love proposal and went on to marry another man has reached out saying she made a big mistake and wants to start afresh with him

The lady said her husband is abusive and doesn’t treat her with the love and respect she deserves.

He added the lady has asked him for money to rent an apartment so she can live separately from his husband and then initiate the divorce process.

According to the man he loves the woman but is confused about whether he should take her as a partner.

Ghanaians advise the man thinking of settling for the married woman

Netizens who reacted to the video admonished the man to forgo the lady's demands.

Nana Yaa:

You can help her rent the apartment but don’t date her meaning if her marriage was successful she wouldn’t have come back to you.

diamondampadu:

He should never put away what God has put together and secondly my question is that incase it had work out well will she have come back.

abelasante949:

me i bore sef ah u go marry dey come tell me dis story dat u dey consider me now hwɛ nd apartment bɛn i go sack am sef

user3445110680033:

Truth be told, he can help her get apartment but they should continue to be good friends and no emotional entanglement

Thorrg:

Bro its not love..She knows you won't abuse her and won't tell her things.She x hurt and she wants to use u to be whole again..Don't fall for this..

Ebenezer Amoah:

Never ever dream of even helping her rent an apartment

