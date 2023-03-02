A social media user named Amb Dr Ben Bonarparte has succeeded in life after overcoming tribulations in life

He recalled his difficult childhood and dashed ambition to become a medical doctor due to his modest background

Bonarparte, who a single mother raised, inspired scores of online users with his grass to grace account

A social media user, Amb Dr Ben Bonarparte, who could not further his education after junior high School, has inspired many with his modest beginning and success story.

The founder of Bonabear Foundation Ghana and Commissioner at SMM IHRC Ghana detailed how he overcame challenges before making it in life.

Bonarparte's dashed ambition to become a doctor

He recounted his childhood ambition to become a medical doctor was dashed due to financial constraints.

BECE boy who could not attend SHS due to poverty shares grass to grace story. Photo credit: Amb. Dr Ben Bonarparte (LinkedIn).

"Like any other young teenager with a basket full of wishes, dreams, and aspirations, I was not different. I've always admired the medical doctor profession from afar. For that reason, I struggled early in my primary education level with Mathematics, but my dreams encouraged me to put in more effort, making me excel in Maths,'' he recalled.

Bonarparte narrated that he had a difficult childhood due to his modest background. ''I perched with friends and slept in cars and kiosks.''

Bonarparte's dream of attending high school fails

He recalls gaining enrollment into his first choice of senior high School, but he could not further his studies because his single mom could not afford to finance his education.

''My world shuttered, crumbled, and I was devastated for months before recovering from that shock.''

Despite the challenges, Bonarparte was determined to succeed. He enrolled in an apprenticeship in a village in Ghana's Greater Accra Region.

''I did not achieve my initial dream of becoming a medical doctor, but today, by the Grace of God, I am still referred to as a Dr, but this time Honorary Causa.''

''What am I trying to say? Dreams may hit the rocks, and circumstances will present all reasons why they can't be real; still, believe in God, work hard, pray, and give. With all these listed above and others, you are very close to celebrating,'' he said.

Peeps reacted to his touching grass-to-grace story and accompanying photos on social media. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the remarks below:

Mutakilu Mukailu commented:

Every dream is achievable.

Amb. Dr Ben Bonarparte replied:

Mutakilu Mukailu looks hopeless from the beginning sometimes but keeps going.

E. Prince Amegatse, PhD said:

Discipline and fortitude balanced with so much grace from above... See what the Lord has done. Congratulations, my brother.

Ben Bonarparte's photos:

