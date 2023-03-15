A visually handicapped Ghanaian woman has appealed to the public and charity agencies to come to their help

The mom of triplets lives in a muddy thatch with her husband and the babies at Aya Mankata in Ghana's Ashanti Region

Online users' emotional responses to her heartfelt footage about their cramped living conditions have been provoked

A visually impaired Ghanaian mom of triplets has appealed to Ghanaians and charity organisations to assist her financially to cater to the babies' needs.

The deprived mom revealed that the father of the babies, a farmer, does his best to provide for them, but his efforts are not enough.

Mom and her family rely on charity

The couple lives at Aya Mantaka, a deprived village in Ghana's Ashanti Region, where they mostly live on people's benevolence.

When Ghanaian philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa visited and asked how they survived living under harsh conditions in a mud house, the woman said they were suffering.

"I am suffering. I can't see anything because I'm blind. I didn't know I'd give birth to triplets when I went to deliver. Life is difficult. I have not even eaten since morning. I can't cater for their needs," she told Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The mom of one female and two males called on the public and charity organisations to come to their aid. "I am appealing to Ghanaians to come to support.''

Her touching video with the philanthropist elicited emotional reactions from online users.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa's video

Zillah Maame Serwaa commented:

Please, let's all help.

Regina Narh posted:

This is serious ooo please let's help I beg.

Naana Wiyor reacted:

Lord, have mercy on this family!

Lilian Dontoh posted:

This is when you are grateful for America! I remember when I was pregnant and had nothing, cos I couldn't work. God bless America!

Lawrencia Appiah Sekyiraa commented:

Awwwww, God please come through for her And help us Financially to be able to help others too.

Rashida Kuwornu commented:

Awww, this so sad we all have problems, but sometimes if you see or hear other people's issues you become so worried hmmm may God touch the heart of more people to be of help to thus beautiful innocent kids.

Eunice Mensah said:

God indeed works in mysterious ways God bless you, Etwereso Hemaa.

