Shatta Wale revealed in an interview on Hitz FM that he wouldn't mind joining the VGMA if only they would send a representative to personally invite him to participate in the award show

He described the estranged relationship between himself and the award scheme as a love affair gone wrong between two lovers

Shatta Movement has expressed their disappointment with their leader after he publicly swore an oath never to join the VGMA

Shatta Wale's decision to consider rejoining the Vodafone Music Awards surprises many, especially his loyal fans.

Previously, the Ghanaian dancehall artiste had sworn not to have anything to do with the award scheme after he was banned for two years.

Shatta Wale has sparked unhappy comments from his fans about his decision to return to VGMA

In an interview on Hitz FM’s U Say Wetin show, Shatta Wale expressed his willingness to participate in the annual Ghana music awards show.

He said “VGMA is my ex-girlfriend. Anytime they want to come back, I am here.

"They should also find someone from the office to come and invite me to come on board, and it will be beautiful.

"I feel because they are the ones organising this, there should be a nice approach.”

This comment has left some members of his loyal fanbase, Shatta Movement, angry.

Watch the video of the interview below:

One fan took to Facebook to remind the Shatta Movement boss that he allegedly swore a blood oath to never return to the VGMAs.

Elvisson Kofi Komfanko, known popularly as Komfanko De SM General, posted a photo of a blood-stained hand on Facebook with a caption.

"This is an oath taken by Shatta Wale never to join VGMAs again. This was taken after he was granted bail from police custody after the VGMA brouhaha. If he has forgotten, I'm reminding him. It was not just any statement, but blood was included. Let's stay focused. Enough of being tagged and called confused and inconsistent. We are getting tired of it. Thank you"

Other Shatta Movement members also shared their disappointment in the comment section:

Drilla Pounds wrote, "Bro, trust me, if wale goes back to them, I swear, I’m out of the camp."

Ma Salty wrote, "I don’t know who dey advice am. But I just want to use ur TL to tell some dumb SM fans to say most of us are wise now."

Gasor Mensah wrote, "I said this yesterday on my wall. Sometimes Shatta Wale should stop playing with us."

