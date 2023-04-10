A wedding reception in Lagos state could not continue or be wrapped up as a fire incident suddenly broke out

Guests scampered for safety, and many fled as the fire razed everything in its path, as seen in an emerging video

Mixed reactions have trailed the incident as some persons laid blame on the event planner, while others attached psychic causes to it

A fire outbreak occurred at a wedding reception held in Lagos on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

LIB reports that the fire broke out when a toast was to be made. The incident happened at Yard 158, an event centre in Oregun, Lagos.

The fire broke out during the wedding reception. Photo Credit: @mamakiing

A video from the incident showed guests fleeing as someone believed to be an MC directed everyone to move out.

Some persons could be seen using fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire ravaging the decorations hanging from the ceiling.

It is not clear if anyone was injured. The incident has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@delasotv1 said:

"Africa people no go ever believe that this wasn't the witches if they truly excited, it's just a mere technical error..... But they will not believe,,the first thing that will come to the mind of the mother-in-law is that I told my daughter are sure of this man..

"The way his ear is bending,then if the mother inlaw is from mountain of fire or chosen mople, then this marriage can never ever hold again because the Lord has answered by fire."

@danieludehdante said:

"Event planner caused this one. Quiet sad for their special day. Well, cheer up and be glad you married. Let's follow each other and I will follow everyone who like my comment."

@tuga_2smart said:

"Watch Nigerians attach this to devil from the village.

"This is a fire hazard✍ interior decor those lighting stuff yha all use plus material around are highly flammable( please train yourself properly before trying this, don’t disrupt peoples splendid moments).

"Bride don’t be sad yea."

@nonnistics_ said:

"As long as everyone made it out alive, the couple should be happy. They’re wedded. No devil has a hand in it. It’s a fire hazard that happened. I’ve attended a wedding where the fireworks caught up the fabric decor around the stage.

"Luckily it was quickly put off. The smoke from that device choked me and caused me respiratory strain for days. I hate that stuff. I don’t know who made it compulsory for weddings these days. Very unhealthy and hazardous. Thank God for life."

