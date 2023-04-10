A young man who was once a Fan Milk product seller shared his grass-to-grace photos on Instagram which has gone viral

In the viral video, the man could be seen posing close to his fan milk products which was in his early struggling days

In another clip, the young man transformed into a well-dressed persona showing that he is now in a better place than he was when he sold fan milk

A young man has shared how he changed his life after spending so many years on the street selling fan milk yoghurt.

The Nigerian boy who shared a clip of his struggling moments when he had to hustle on the street to eat also displayed he had gone past those days.

Former fan milk seller on the street shares transformation. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline Source: Instagram

From grass to grace

In one of the clips, he was sitting in a well decorated parlor with a large television which indicated that he now has a place of his own.

In another one, he showed how well dressed he was compared to when he was on the street selling yogurt.

Many social media users who watched the video were surprised by his transformation and wished it could also happen to them too.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 30,000 likes with more than 100 comments on Instagram.

Watch the video as shared on Instagram below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@tilda.sunshine reacted:

"You are doing well my Brother... Growth is growth,no matter how little..I applaud you Bro."

@adelakuntufayl said:

"Who am I to judge the authenticity in the story! Our stories can not be the same! Keep working hard and trust the process! May our efforts be crowned with God's endless blessings."

@emzzy_young commented:

"Consistency matters."

@nellobrownn also reacted:

"That particular comment wey you dey rush come comment section to read,Write am with your hand.All na grace."

Transformation video of little boy adopted by orphanage shocks many

In a related story, it was previously reported that a surprising video showing the transformation of a little boy has gotten netizens emotional.

The child was taken in by the Joy Peter foundation, an orphanage that cared for him, fed and transformed his life for the better.

A throwback video showed the child looking unkempt while shedding tears. He was taken to a fast food joint and appropriately fed. Afterwards, the child was taken to the foundation's home, where he was well cared for. His transformation video melted hearts.

