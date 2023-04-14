Renowned man of God Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a implored husbands to patiently and keenly listen to their wives

During a mass wedding ceremony, the preacher urged men to learn to listen and lend an ear when their spouses spoke to them

He noted many women speak to pastors because they have time to listen to their stories, unlike their husbands

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a delivered a powerful sermon to newlyweds during a mass wedding ceremony.

Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a, with his lovely wife (l) urged men t listen to their wives. Photo: Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a.

Source: UGC

Learning to listen to your spouse

The man of God taught the husbands in town the fundamentals of marriage, including listening to their wives.

The pastor introduced the idea of a table room, a place of communication between the wife and the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He implored men to learn to sit with their wives and listen to them as they speak without being in any hurry.

"Learn to listen even if it does not make sense. Sikiliza. Elezwa watoto hawafanani ujue vile utasema. That's having a wife. She gives you information. Table room is staying and listening to your wife even if you're sleepy. Listen to her while sipping coffee," he preached.

Listening to your wife effectively

Ng'ang'a also asked men to switch off the television set when their wives wanted to talk to them, noting men can not multitask, unlike women.

He implored men not to be quiet when they returned home but to indulge their wives in conversation.

"Others are spiritual; when they enter the house, they only speak in other tongues. Some kneel and start praying until their wives wonder when they will talk to them. Don't destroy your marriage at the table room; talk to her and listen," he urged.

Ng'ang'a warned men if they didn't listen to their wives, they would see them speaking to their pastor every Sunday.

Why women love pastors

"Wanawake wanapenda kusikilizwa. The table room is there for listening to your wife. Sometimes I listen to my wife until 2am," he shared.

He noted women love pastors because they have time to listen to them, unlike their husbands back at home.

The Bishop charged men to listen to their wives until they had nothing to tell their spiritual fathers in church.

He told men it was their mandate to educate their women about their bodies when they feel discomfort and not give short, turn-off answers.

Dangers of being too trusting

Still in marriage, married Kenyan women say they wouldn’t trust close friends with their husbands.

Philanthropist Karangu Muraya was at the forefront as he cautioned women against trusting their close friends with their husbands.

The sentiments elicited mixed reactions, as women shared how they were heartbroken for being too trusting.

However, others questioned why one would date a partner that they would not trust with another woman.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke