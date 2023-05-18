A video of a lady battling it out with two students in a dance competition has melted hearts on online

In a video, the lady and the students showed what they were made of as they danced with energy and passion to Arya Starr's Sabilty

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the lady and the two students for how well they danced

A beautiful young lady has earned the admiration of netizens after a video of her dancing with some basic school students went viral.

The woman who was identified as the Chief Executive Officer of Edudzi Foundation USA, Brittany Sessoms showed is a good dancer as she took to the dance floor during an event organized by her foundation in partnership with another NGO known as OIM Ghana.

The video that has since gone viral captured the young lady jamming to Arya Starr's "Sability" song.

As if she had been practising for some time now, the young lady who bounced her flexible body with energy to the high-tempo tune invited two female students to join her on the stage to see who has got more moves.

The two students also did not disappoint as they dropped slick body swerves and some afro-beat dance moves, much to the delight of everyone gathered around.

At the time of writing the report, the 49-second video had raked in over 13,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the dance moves of the lady and the 2 students

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the lady and students for their amazing display on the day

bryt festival replied:

The first girl got vibes,i like her energy

Empressvee commented:

siato association is really proud of you girl you didn't allow the lady in white skirt alone take the shine proud of you girl

Enock Otabil added:

the girl in the white skirt made me watch this video several times

yenniskaysafe reacted:

God bless you for putting a smile on the face of these kids

We seek to support the children

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, the CEO of OIM Ghana, Frederick Asiedu said the aim of the dance competition was to interact with schools and also get to support them with educational materials and also give out prizes.

"We organize Ghana Kids dance competitions in communities and schools, and the idea is to provide physical cash (US dollars) and school supplies to support the children in school. This is the only organization that gives US dollars as cash prizes for winners/participants."

