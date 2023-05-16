This man was overflowing with pride as his brother walked the university on graduation day

There is nothing like sibling love! This man couldn’t be more proud of his brother for graduating from university. Hyping him on TikTok in a hilarious clip, the guy sent his bro viral.

It is a big deal to graduate from university, and it is heartwarming to see people celebrating their sibling's achievements.

TikTok video shows man hyping his brother on graduation day

TikTok user @yizwasan was overflowing with pride as he watched his brother graduate from university. Hyping his main man up, he posted a hilarious video where he used a quirky play on the word 'degree' to celebrate his brother.

Take a look:

Social media loves what the man did with the punchline

This brotherly love is heartwarming! While the punchline was a tad cringe, people couldn't help but love the hype this man gave his brother.

Read some of the supportive comments:

Khanyisile MaThiyane said:

“I saw what you did there. Ngizwile mina”

Rilindemalise said:

“This guy waited for this moment for his whole life”

Kgomooratilwe said:

“I know you couldn’t wait to use that bar, bro ♀️”

Morenthere said:

“Ishuuuuuuuu”

NkwanaKel said:

“Such ambiguity ✨Literal and figurative all at once.”

Ghanaian lecturer adjudged Best PhD Graduate at Turkey University

Meanwhile, in a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lecturer at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) has emerged as the best PhD graduate at the Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University in Turkey.

Dr Emmanuel Daanoba Sunkari received a Cumulated Weighted Average (CWA) of 96.69% to earn the title.

The educator announced the academic achievement on his Facebook account, which received compliments from netizens.

