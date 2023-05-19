Ghanaian socialite and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah celebrated her birthday in a private jet and shared photos on her social media page

The lawyer was seen having a tasty-looking meal and cruising alone on the jet while posing for the camera in her long white skirt and matching blouse

Her fans reacted happily to the photos, congratulating her on her new age and successes in life

Ghanaian lawyer, TV host, entrepreneur and humanitarian, Sandra Ankobiah has shared birthday photos of herself in a jet, having fun and eating breakfast like a boss.

Sandra Ankobiah Photo credit: @sandraankobiah

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post shared by the lawyer, she celebrated herself on her birthday, May 18, 2023, with a treat on a plane as she had breakfast alone. The successful and fashionable lawyer added a caption which stated that she was thankful for the gift of life and another full ride around the sun.

Sandra captioned her post saying:

+1 another trip around the sun! Thankful for the gift of life and personal growth. Cheers to a new chapter. Off to somewhere nice to reflect.

See Sandra Ankobia's birthday photos below:

Sandra Ankobiah and her love for trips and fashion

Sandra Ankobiah has shown interest in long trips around the world as she has previously shared photos of herself touring different places. She has been spotted on expensive trips to Dubai, among other tourist sites across the world. The socialite is also known for her fashionable looks. Sandra makes waves on the internet, not with her beautiful looks alone but with her stunning and expensive outfits.

Some fans of Sandra Ankobiah reacted to her birthday photos

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Sandra's photos and wished her a prosperous life.

nneka_nld commented:

Please I want to reflect as well, stop over and pick me! Happy birthday baby girl.

ama_serwaa_agyemang commented:

Happy birthday dear...Glad we share the same birthday ❤️

jennifer_degraft commented:

My one, My only I mean, I could have sworn you won’t be here. I’ll smell my flowers like that ❤️ Sandra. Thank you for being you. I love you so much ❤️ I hope you have one for the books. God bless you❤️

prempe79 commented:

Make sure you come back home safely ooooo

