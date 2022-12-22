Ghanaian Man Donates Food Items To Struggling Family In Accra During Festive Season
- A Ghanaian man has made a generous donation to a nuclear family whose sad living conditions got many people on social media very emotional
- The woman who is now head of the family revealed to her benefactor the struggles she goes through as part of her efforts to provide for her three children
- Netizens who learnt about the plight of the family thanked the young man for his benevolence
A young Ghanaian man has extended a hand of support to a nuclear family in Accra who were in dire need of a good Samaritan as a result of their financial situation.
In a post on Facebook, David Deuces Boakye said he was touched after learning that a woman and her family were living in a kiosk at Nungua in Greater Accra practically begging for food to eat on a daily basis.
“I drove all the way to Nungua to put smiles of the face of this family ,they live in a broken kiosk closer to a gutter ,The woman has a physically challenged son which she has no money to cater for the 3 children ,and the sad aspect is that the father of the children is not mentally sound .They beg before they eat and people don’t like coming closer to them because of the son’s state”
David in a bid to put smiles on the faces of the family during the festive period has donated food items running into thousands of cedis and also presented a cash amount of GH₵1500 to them.
“I donated food stuffs enough to secure them for some months and an amount of 1500gh .May God open doors for them” he wrote.
Ghanaians commend him for his kindness
Netizens who saw the post prayed for God blessing’s for David due to his benevolence whereas others asked for divine favour to locate the woman's family.
May God bless you n ur family u will never luck in Jesus name
Nina Nona
God bless you abundantly
Abena Sweetness
God bless you in everything you do, may everywhere and everything you touch be abundant blessings to you
Brvh Qweku Deuces
U dis man ur god that will bless you is yet to come.God bless you and your generation
Felicia Naaoyoo Quartey
God bless you bountifully and restore unto thousand folds.
