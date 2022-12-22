A Ghanaian man has made a generous donation to a nuclear family whose sad living conditions got many people on social media very emotional

The woman who is now head of the family revealed to her benefactor the struggles she goes through as part of her efforts to provide for her three children

Netizens who learnt about the plight of the family thanked the young man for his benevolence

A young Ghanaian man has extended a hand of support to a nuclear family in Accra who were in dire need of a good Samaritan as a result of their financial situation.

In a post on Facebook, David Deuces Boakye said he was touched after learning that a woman and her family were living in a kiosk at Nungua in Greater Accra practically begging for food to eat on a daily basis.

Ghanaian man supports a family with cash and food items for this Christmas Photo credit@David Deuces/Facebook

“I drove all the way to Nungua to put smiles of the face of this family ,they live in a broken kiosk closer to a gutter ,The woman has a physically challenged son which she has no money to cater for the 3 children ,and the sad aspect is that the father of the children is not mentally sound .They beg before they eat and people don’t like coming closer to them because of the son’s state”

David in a bid to put smiles on the faces of the family during the festive period has donated food items running into thousands of cedis and also presented a cash amount of GH₵1500 to them.

“I donated food stuffs enough to secure them for some months and an amount of 1500gh .May God open doors for them” he wrote.

Ghanaians commend him for his kindness

Netizens who saw the post prayed for God blessing’s for David due to his benevolence whereas others asked for divine favour to locate the woman's family.

Victoria Banny

May God bless you n ur family u will never luck in Jesus name

Nina Nona

God bless you abundantly

Abena Sweetness

God bless you in everything you do, may everywhere and everything you touch be abundant blessings to you

Brvh Qweku Deuces

U dis man ur god that will bless you is yet to come.God bless you and your generation

Felicia Naaoyoo Quartey

God bless you bountifully and restore unto thousand folds.

60-year-old Ghanaian man who lost his Family to Fire in need of Support for Kidney Problem

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported how an emotional story of an elderly Ghanaian man who has had to make the streets his home after a heartbreaking incident surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter had @Suo_boooo sharing that he along with his friend met the 60-year-old man identified as Mr Brown on the streets of Accra and engaged him in a conversation.

From the conversation, @Suo_boooo gathered that the elderly Ghanaian moved to Accra from Cape Coast with his wife and three children and worked as a watchman at a boutique for a while.

