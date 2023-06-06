Saeed Muhazu Jibril, the Savannah Regional Minister, has promised to enrol a female head potter into a nursing training school

He offered to help after the social media influencer Nana Tea published a post on his socials about the girl's desire to become a nurse

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Nana Tea confirmed that the minister said he will ensure that the struggling head potter achieves her dream

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, has offered to enrol a female head potter (kayayo) called Saaka Rafia, into a nursing training school to help her become a nurse.

Saaka's plight came to the minister's attention after the Ghanaian social media influencer, Nana Tea, posted her need for assistance on his vibrant socials.

Nana Tea meets the head potter

The social media influencer/philanthropist disclosed his path crossed with the head potter after shopping at Kantamanto Market in Ghana's Greater Accra Region.

GH minister offers to enrol 'kayayo' into nursing training school. Photo credit: Nana Tea.

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''I was walking back to Tema Station to join a troski when I overheard a conversation between the kayayo and her customer in English. So, I was like, eii am I dreaming, because her English was really good, not like my broken one,'' Nana Tea posted on Instagram.

Nana Tea said he joined the conversation and asked the head potter's level of education.

"She said senior high school but after completing in 2021, things were tough for her, so she came to Accra to work to enable her save money to further her education.''

The social media star said he learned she had already bought the Damongo Nurses Training College forms and is awaiting admissions this year.

''Her dream is to become a nurse. Per the results I have seen, she's qualified. Her final grade was C6 except for Government, which she had D7,'' Nana Tea added.

Head potter gets help thanks to Nana Tea

The Savannah Regional Minister offered to help Rafia realise her dream after her situation came to his attention.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Nana Tea claimed that Hon Saeed Muhazu Jibril called him on the phone to help.

''His attention was drawn to the kayayo story and he called me to offer his support for the girl by getting her admission into a nursing training college.

"He said he'd handle it from my social media post. I am excited for Rafia. We thank God. I hope everything goes as planned,'' Nana Tea told YEN.com.gh.

Nana Tea is renowned for his ability to use his social media platform to help people experiencing poverty or homelessness across Ghana.

See Nana Tea's post below:

Nana Tea gives disabled hawker a special treat

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Tea, known in real life as James Annor Tetteh, gave a female hawker with a physical impairment a treat to brighten up her day.

On Independence Day, the kind-hearted social media influencer gave a hawker a free haircut.

In a cute video, the two were shown walking down a street where the hawker selected her first choice of gifts. Nana Tea really showed that he has a heart of gold.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh