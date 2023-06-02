It was a colourful ceremony at the Ahantaman Girls Senior High School when the prefects for the 2023/2024 academic year were sworn in

The Head Girl was dressed like a traditional queen mother holding a sword symbolising her staff of office

She took an oath to lead the student body diligently without fear or favour to anyone

It was a sight to behold when the Head Girl of Ahantaman Girls Senior High School was sworn into office in the school to lead the prefect board for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Natasha dressed up like a traditional Ghanaian queen and held a sword while taking the oath of office.

She wrapped a white lace underneath her kente-designed fabric which was wrapped over her shoulder.

The Head Girl of Ahantaman Girls SHS sworn into office Photo credit: Ahantaman Girls Senior High School Ketan, Sekondi Takoradi

The Head Girl of the Senior High School had a haircut with a band over her head replicating the crowns traditional queens wear when they sit on their thrones.

After she took the oath of office, Natasha was helped to sit on a stool; symbolizing her ascension to the Head Girl's ‘throne’.

There was one female student holding an umbrella over Natasha’s head all through the ceremony while another walked close to her like a linguist.

Ahantaman Girls Senior High School is an all-female second cycle institution at Ketan, Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western region.

People react to the video while tapping into Natasha’s grace for their children

After videos of the ceremony were shared several internet users commented wishing her well while others pray for similar grace for their children.

Nana Agyeiwaa said:

This is absolutely beautiful

Ohenekrapa indicated:

I tap into ur blesses for my two little girls

teacherkofi@28 mentioned:

Parents will be proud of you

Essential Bernice said:

I tap into this glory for my kids in Jesus name

Apisco said:

I tapped into your blessings for my children in Jesus name amen Go higher dear God bless you

Pastor Addai Mununkum indicated:

This is commendable and needs some accolades guys, keep it up.

