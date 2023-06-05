A plus-size lady with the TikTok name The Real Liso has exhibited her charming dance moves in a video online

She captured herself dancing to Buga, a song by Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, born Oluwatobiloba Daniel

The clp raked in over 95,000 views and more than 81 comments from netizens, with men drooling over her figure

A beautiful plus-size lady named The Real Liso on TikTok has turned heads with her curvy figure and dance routines in a widely watched video on her platform.

The exciting footage shows her appealing stature in the attire while dancing to Buga, a song by Nigerian artiste Kizz Daniel, born Oluwatobiloba Daniel.

The Real Liso confidently showcased her plus-size frame in the footage, mesmerising many of her viewers.

Plus-size lady with heavy behind dances to 'Buga' by Kizz Daniel. Photo credit: the_real_liso.

Source: TikTok

Since her post, over 95,000 have seen the footage, and more than 80 people have shared their thoughts.

People who commented on her video complimented her dance moves and stunning beauty.

Watch the video below:

Social media users gush over the plus-size lady

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Lindadzigbordi stated:

So amazing and beautiful.

Stanleyagbontaen2 reacted:

Wow, you look to take away.

@Khanya 777 commented:

cute

Cuan Barlow stated:

Wow, you are a beautiful woman.

User2052776381252 said:

That's the nyash I'm looking for.

Ibrinmohammedbel commented:

You are fine.

Thevumas said:

This is too much.

Josephnozwe posted;

Wow, my fav

Luiz de Afrique commented:

Love the song.

Gladwin Baloyi posted:

Love your moves.

user217353005905 said:

Some people are highly blessed.

Amadou Moussa stated:

This real good.

Eltondasnyer commented:

Wow, baby. You're absolutely gorgeous

Akelloz son said:

Nice dance. Keep it up.

Mister hunt posted:

Wow, such a beautiful queen.

Maya_Abbas commented:

Perfect body. I want you to be my wife. I beg you, my love.

Djosocity said:

Can I get a follow back ..

Hormohtayor screamed:

Eeeeeeeeeiiiiii.

Source: YEN.com.gh