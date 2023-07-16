Ghanaian music producer Fredyma provided some insights into why some men become irresponsible once they have children

He pointed out that to evaluate the phenomenon, one must examine the relationship between the couple before they had babies

Frdeyma added that although it was not a good practice, some men leave their responsibilities when they become overwhelmed

Veteran music producer Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Fredyma, says that the relationship between a man and a woman will influence how the man treats their children.

He further explained that children born out of causal sexual relationships may suffer from a lack of support from the man.

According to Fredyma, some men also try to lessen the burden on them by going into hiding for a while.

The music producer appeared as a guest on Onua Showtime with Mcbrown, where he shared his views on why men usually abandon their children.

He said, "Most of the time, when men go into hardships, and there is a lot of pressure on them, the demand becomes too much, then they will run away for a while. But that is not a good sign.

"How you treat your husband sometimes affects the relationship between him and your children."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Fredyma's opinions on why men turn into irresponsible fathers

The comment section had different views on

Charles Baafi

How can he talk for all men ?? It is an individual character, just like some women deliver and dump their babies in the toilet. Not all women do such a thing.

Kwadwo Addo Eric

I have know one that the woman has not been seen for more than five years now. Don't always think that men do that. What you see men do, women do it and do it well, even than the men.

Fidel Abrokwa

Nana Ama, in my case, he accepted the pregnancy but no name, nothing. From day one till he was one, even with that no fees.

Kwabena Kwabena asserts that an absentee father is 90% the mother's fault

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Kwabena Kwabena's claims that fathers abandon their children because of the mother's actions.

According to the Highlife singer, most women compete with men for love and attention from their children. So they say and do things that make the children draw away from their fathers.

He added his own experiences, where he mentioned that his mother interfered with his relationship with his father.

Kwabena Kwabena mentioned that he could only have a healthy relationship with his father when he grew up.

