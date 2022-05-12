A Ghanaian mum of two sets of twins, Mma Abiba, has been given a show with fully-assorted goods and refrigerators

The 35-year-old mum of five was spotted with her twins strapped to her back while carrying and selling water at Makola in Accra

The Ghanaian journalist Mabel Aku Baneseh highlighted the woman's plight and led efforts with other colleagues to raise funds for the initiative

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mma Abiba, a native of Cape Coast in Ghana, has become the owner of a fully-stocked provision shop with two refrigerators to lessen her plight, thanks to kind donors.

The mother of five children including two sets of twins also had her two years' rent advance paid to house herself and her kids.

Where she was first seen

Abiba, aged 35, was spotted with her twins strapped to her back while carrying and selling water at Makola in Accra to make ends meet.

Photo of Mma Abiba at her provision shop. Source: Mabel Aku Baneseh

Source: Facebook

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She had relocated to Ghana's capital for a better life but things did not go the way she expected.

Raising funds for her

According to the Ghanaian journalist Mabel Aku Baneseh who highlighted the mother's plight on Facebook, the man with whom she had six children (two sets of twins, one deceased) would not marry her because his family accused her of witchcraft.

The man was living in Spintex in Accra and hardly contributed to his family's upkeep, Baneseh said.

The award-winning journalist told Abiba's story to help raise funds for her to, among other things, establish a business for her.

In an update following her first post in January, Baneseh revealed that Abiba can now boast of her own provision shop with two refrigerators.

Additionally, two years of advance rent have been paid, all the five children are back in school with all fees paid, and other expenses such as books, and feeding have been also catered for.

Baneseh further mentioned that they gave the house a facelift, painting, and mosquito nets fixed at the doors and windows.

Read the full post below:

A screenshot showing the account of Mabel Aku Baneseh. Source: Mabel Aku Baneseh

Source: Facebook

A screenshot showing the account of Mabel Aku Baneseh. Source: Mabel Aku Baneseh

Source: Facebook

The kind deeds have warmed the hearts of many on social media. YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

Fred Kyei Mensah said:

''Great gesture, however, I will plead that a burglar-proof ventilation outlet should be created for the shop otherwise, HEAT would destroy most of the items when they close for business.

Kofi Plahar commented:

''Thank you and all who helped with her transformation. Kindly monitor her and ensure she doesn't engage in any relationship with the husband or any man that may prey on her.''

Bawa-ayamga Atazona said:

''The Ghanaian is generally a living example of loving your neighbour like thy self. Selfless and ready to help others. Yet, I wonder why and how we don't show this same level of compassion when we get the opportunity to lead. Congratulations.''

Papa Tieku commented:

''Oh! nipa hia mmoa oooh. God bless everybody who supported this lady in Jesus' name! Amen!''

Wofa Yaw: 65-year-old Ghanaian Blind Man Living in Mudhouse Gets New Self-contained Apartment

YEN.com.gh previously reported that after years of living in a dilapidated mudhouse under deplorable conditions, 65-year-old blind Wofa Yaw from Pekyi-Tweapeasi in the Ashanti Region has been given a new house.

Before the gesture, he lived in a muddy thatch in extreme poverty under heart-wrenching conditions, going without food for days sometimes.

The fate of the aged man with visual impairment received a glimpse of hope after his plight came to the attention of the Bernard Nketiah Ministries. Then, the journey to provide him with a dignifying accommodation began.

Source: YEN.com.gh