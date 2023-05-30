The woman sat in a car at the airport whilst waiting and expecting to welcome her daughter's cousin

Her daughter, who had been on a 10-month military service, however, emerged to surprise her unannounced

The moment the mother-daughter duo embraced each other and shed tears of joy in an Instagram footage evoked emotions online

A female army officer, who had been away for a 10-month deployment, left her mother overwhelmed with emotions when she surprised her at the airport.

According to a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the woman was informed she would be picking up her daughter's cousin from the airport.

She was told a different story to keep her from guessing her birth daughter's surprise appearance. And it worked.

Mom overcome with emotions

The mom yelled aloud when she first saw her daughter at the airport. She had been waiting in a car at the airport for her daughter's cousin to arrive.

Unknown to the woman, her military-clad daughter had returned from her 10-month military service and wanted to surprise her.

The unexpected occasion brought tears to the woman's eyes, which elicited tears from her daughter. Their heartwarming footage, posted to Blackspreciation, had people in their emotions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions under the video of the mom-daughter duo

Kamiypyo posted:

See real love. I cried. that's dope. True mother and daughter affection.

Az_stargazing stated:

Oh my god, you can tell by how she hugs her how bad her mamma missed her baby .

Luvvyone33 reacted:

This just broke me sisno lie!

Malikahnyc commented:

Awwwww, you made me cry ♥️♥️Your mama's sweet face looked so relieved to see her baby.

Itrainlethal stated:

So beautiful.

Fbaking29 said:

Lol, all I can here is soldier put back on your headgear, this was sweat though I remember these days.

Rafael_ribeiro_lbwk commented:

Dia_na4674 posted:

Canis_lobo333 said:

Gtyler67 commented:

Awesome surprise.

Pleake01 said:

The sweetest greetings!

