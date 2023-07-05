A medical student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology was saved when he tried to take his life

The student wrote a goodbye note in which he gave reasons for wanting to end his life

The note which is on social media has got several people commenting and wondering what help could be given to the student

The note written by a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who attempted to take his life has surfaced on social media.

Kwadwo Asare Konadu Gyamfi was rescued by his fellow students when he tried to jump off an 8-story block at the Brunei hostel on campus.

A video shared by Voice of KNUST showed the medical student hanging from a balcony while some students tried to hold on to him to prevent the loss of life.

Later, a purported goodbye note from Kwadwo was on social media.

In the note, he explained his decision and sympathized with his family and friends for losing him. He said he was depressed and did not see the need to live any longer.

Reactions from social media users on the sad note

After a Twitter user called @Aboa_Banku1 shared the note, several people commented. Below are some of the reactions.

@dje_djelyn commented:

It’s terrible. I hope he receives all the care and healing and possibly a good break from school.

@karikaridave said:

Is not about the famous people or influencers you talk to when in any state of depression. Life is about whom you devote yourself to. Knowing Jesus Christ is far diff from being just a church attendant. John 3:16 Hebrews 12:2

@__Chairman_P commented:

It’s sad. I went through this phase a few years ago, and I understand the pain and frustration he went through. I had to find a way to keep sane. Tough times.

@mistatribe said:

lmao... this sounds more like s/o to me. you needed help and it was influencers you spoke to - joker! half of these guys got nothing on you and this goes to every young person out there trying to seek for help or support. sad bit but thank god he was saved - shallom

@WaduduUmar indicated:

I forsee him competing with people. He mentioned quiet a number of names, some responded and some did not and he is blaming those who could not. Selfish way of thinking, you don't know what they might be going through.

