In a Facebook post, he claimed someone poisoned the late Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) alumnus

Eric's accusation, which is yet to be determined by a qualified pathologist/doctor, received online reactions

Lutterodt Eric, a young man claiming to be the brother of James Lutterodt, has mourned the painful demise of the late former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) star.

In a Facebook post, Eric said his late brother's spirit would not rest until the person responsible for his demise gets punishment.

Eric appeared to confirm earlier reports that his brother died through foul means.

''Painful Exist. I keep on saying the one who did this to James Lutterodt, His spirit will not rest until the person receives his/her punishment on earth as he this innocent boy to his early grave. Eaaa! What a wicked world,'' he posted on Facebook.

When a commenter asked if he was the deceased's brother, Eric replied in the affirmative, saying:

''Are you his brother,'' a Facebook user asked, to which he responded by saying, '' yeah.''

Since posting about his brother's death for the first time, netizens reacted to Eric's post.

Reactions to the post of James Lutterodt's brother

Many wanted to confirm if he's indeed the brother of the late NSMQ star.

A father's account

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that the father of the late James revealed that his son succumbed to a brief illness Monday morning at a specialised hospital in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt recognised something was amiss with his son when he returned home on vacation in April 2023.

He stated that he immediately began attending to his health concerns and that they did various tests to establish the reason for his sickness until he died.

Source: YEN.com.gh