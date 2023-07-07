Francisca Lamini has taken to Instagram to mourn the demise of her friend James Lutterodt

The Harvard University in an Instagram post recounted the good times she shared with the 19-year-old

Francisca Lamini and James Lutterodt were part of the history-making Keta NSMQ team in 2021

Francisca Lamini, a former student of Keta Senior High Technical School, is still grieving over the death of her friend, James Lutterodt, who passed on Monday, July 3.

The Harvard University student, in a new Instagram post, opened up on some fond memories she shared with the 19-year-old University of Ghana student.

Taken to her Instagram stories, Francisca Lamini opened up on the ambitions she and James Lutterodt had.

"James Lutterodttt, Rest in peace, we had plans together," she wote.

The second post was a group photograph of the Keta 2021 NSMQ team, and finally, the last post was a picture of James Lutterodt in his white dress with the caption:

"Rest well, brother".

Both Francisca and James were part of the Keta NSMQ team, who made history as the first school in the Volta Region to reach the final of the competition.

Dad of James Lutterodt speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt, the father of James Lutterodt, has clarified some misinformation regarding a viral video.

Mr Lutterodt revealed that the viral video, which showed someone vomiting blood, was not his son.

Instead, he clarified that his son struggled with breathing difficulties. "As a father, it hasn’t been easy.

I noticed something was wrong with him when he came on vacation in April [2023]. I promptly started attending to his health concerns, and we conducted numerous tests to determine the cause of his illness until he passed away yesterday morning," Mr. Lutterodt said in an interview with Citi News.

Mahama mourns James Lutterodt

Also, former president John Dramani Mahama has mourned the passing of young James Lutterod.

Mahama said he will always fondly recall the impressive performance of James and his colleagues in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

"James will always hold a special place in our hearts. His passing at such a young age is truly heartbreaking," Mahama wrote.

