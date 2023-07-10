A poster of former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant James Lutterodt has emerged online

The tears-arousing image was posted online by Facebook user Lutterodt Eric, who claimed to be a brother of the late Ketasco alumnus

The image has received reactions and comments from online users, many of whom mourned the deceased

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

An emotional poster of the late former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant James Lutterodt has sparked emotions on social media.

The image was posted online by Facebook user Lutterodt Eric, a young man claiming to be the brother of the late Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) alumnus.

One-week observation poster of late Ketasco NSMQ star emerges. Photo credit: Lutterodt Eric.

Source: Facebook

Sharing the deceased's post on his Facebook account, Eric noted that the person behind his brother's demise will not go unpunished.

''Painful exist. I keep on saying the one who did this to James Lutterodt, his spirit will not rest until the person receives his/her punishment on earth as he's an innocent boy to [go to] his early grave. Eaaa! What a wicked world,'' said Eric on Facebook.

See the image below:

Brother of James Lutterodt drops one-week observation poster of late NSMQ star. Photo credit: Lutterodt Eric.

Source: Facebook

Reactions to the post of James Lutterodt's brother

Many wanted to confirm if Eric is indeed the brother of the late NSMQ star.

Esinam Klovi reacted:

Hmmm.

Edward Ahorlu commented:

Is he your brother?

Lutterodt Eric replied:

Edward Ahorlu, yeah.

Philip Alexander Lutterodt said:

Hmmm.

Ransford Ankrah posted:

Hmmmm, humans, eerh, most of them are wicked and mean.

Albert Scott-Lutterodt commented:

My condolences to the family.

Rita John said:

Rip.

Rita Fiator said:

Is it true he was poisoned?

Lutterodt Eric replied:

Rita Fiator, yeah.

A father's account

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that the father of the late James revealed that his son succumbed to a brief illness Monday morning at a specialised hospital in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt recognised something was amiss with his son when he returned home on vacation in April 2023.

He stated that he immediately began attending to his health concerns and that they did various tests to establish the reason for his sickness until he died.

Kaywa buries mum

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian music producer Kaywa, real name David Kojo Kyei, laid his mum to rest with the support of his family and celebrities in Ghana's entertainment scene.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Highly Spiritual, whose mum passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, interred his mum on Saturday, July 1.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh