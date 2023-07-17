A video captured Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, daughter of President of Nana Akufo-Addo, on the phone during the national anthem at an event

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been accused of standing by while his daughter, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, defied Ghana's national anthem during a public event.

The incident happened during the 30th-anniversary remembrance of the death of the president's late wife and Edwina's mother, Eleanor Akufo-Addo.

Video captures Akufo-Addo's daughter on the phone during the national anthem. Photo credit: rakufoaddo/nakufoaddo/@GHOneTV.

Edwina defies the national anthem

In a video making the rounds online, Edwina can be seen standing next to her father, conversing on the phone, as the master of ceremonies proclaimed the observance of the national anthem and called on the audience to stand.

The president's first daughter continued to talk on her phone while standing for the national anthem until about halfway through when she put the phone in her handbag and stood for the duration of the anthem.

The footage elicited various reactions on social media, with some users calling out the president for exhibiting double standards.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Akuf-Addo's daughter

While some recalled that the president publicly chastised a chief for failing to stand for the national anthem recently, others accused him of hypocrisy and failing to hold his family to his own standard.

@KofiRahmadan said:

The Hypocrisy.

@Vandrossme commented:

Sɛ wo papa ne nyankopɔn a, wonsuro atemuda.

@3moNeNam said:

Nana Addo no de3, the least said about him, the better.

@Amon_Kotei_2 said:

He do like he no see. Buh we move.

@KojoEyiah3 posted:

Nkwasiasem sei. Nyame be tua mo nyinaa ka baako, baako.

