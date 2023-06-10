President Nana Akufo-Addo has been trending online after a video of him showing intense emotion surfaced online.

The video which first hit social media had the president getting angry over the conduct of a chief at the 2023 Green Ghana durbar held on Friday, June 9.

According to a new report by Accra-based Angel FM, Akufo-Addo was angry because the chief had refused to respect the national anthem. The chief was supposed seated as everybody stood while the anthem played.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was angered by a chief at the Green Ghana durbar Photo source: @gh_articles

In a video shared during the news bulletin, Akufo-Addo was seen throwing his hands about in anger as he gave some orders to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

From his gesticulation, Akufo-Addo seemed to be asking Mr Quartey to go and ask the chief to stand up for the national anthem.

The newscaster, Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, even suggested that the president even got the chief 'sacked' from the durbar.

See the news report below:

The video below shows another angle to the incident.

Ghanains react to Akufo-Addo's video

The identity of the chief is still not yet known, but the video has gone viral stirring mixed reactions online.

tgyil_ said:

Nana is right for being Angry I'm sure he would have stood up if it was in another country..this thing that they taught us from nursery..it's Respect and he should show it. He should have stood up simple kuraa

kein.connect said:

He should have handled it by diligently sending someone to caution the chief. But displaying public disgust like that is not good for someone like him.

amoshiram said:

But if it's true then the chief too must know that it's not ok to do that it's our National Anthem ...and you the chiefs are to ensure the subjects are law-abiding so why then do you disrespect the Nation.

iambokity said:

Sombody tell him de way he vex nu same way edey mak Ghanaians vex by de way he is running tings everything is expensive..now we can't even take 2 gal friends

