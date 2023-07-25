Aunty Fosuah, a stunning Ghanaian mother, and her lookalike daughter glowed in elegant ensembles during her 60th birthday celebration

The pair were filmed at the birthday party when they stormed the stage to delight guests at the plush event

People raved over the ravishing beauty of the mother-daughter duo after their video surfaced on Instagram

A gorgeous Ghanaian mum named Aunty Fosuah and her lookalike daughter glowed in stunning ensembles during her 60th birthday celebration.

The ever-green mum adorned an embellished glittering outfit while her daughter donned an all-white dress for the occasion.

Ghanaian woman celebrates her 60th birthday. Photo credit: cocktails_essentials_gh.

Source: Instagram

Mum-daughter storm the dance floor

The pair were filmed making an entrance to the birthday dance floor, dazzling in their outfits and grabbing attention with their motions.

Instagram account Cocktails_essentials_gh posted the video from the lavish birthday party along with a caption that said:

''60 fabulous Years and still looking ravishingly beautiful. Aunty Fosuah is worth celebrating today, and we are party-ready @a.k__a.p with her mum.''

Since emerging on social media, people have been reacting to the video of the pair.

Watch the video below:

Peeps gush over the mother-daughter duo

Many raved over Aunty Fosuah's ever-green look.

Ohemaaglobal commented:

Graceful.

Joshuaoparejunior asked:

Who is beautiful.

Yaaawee posted:

Am I the only person who thinks they look alike?

Nanaakuadokuaa commented:

The ever-gorgeous Akosua.

Hairsensation_gh said:

Two generations beautiful .

Annalee said:

Who is the mum? Eii.

Akulatifa27 reacted:

Beautiful.

Ishmedia.gh posted:

Very beautiful.

Watch more videos below:

Tracey Boakye marks daughter's birthday

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye marked her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira's third birthday with a heartwarming message and beautiful photos.

The Ghanaian movie personality and producer delivered the stunning images on her verified Instagram account to celebrate her daughter's new milestone on Saturday, May 13.

Mother-daughter duo make history

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that a mother-daughter duo has made history as the first Black pair to graduate from the US Naval Academy in the establishment's 77-year history.

Timika Lindsay returned to the academy to study after graduating from the institution in 1992. Her daughter Elise Lindsay followed in her footsteps.

After leaving the academy in 1992, Timika had a successful career in the Navy, Black Enterprise reports.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh