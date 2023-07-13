Timika Lindsay, a mother and her daughter, have become the first Black mother-daughter duo to graduate together from the US Naval Academy

She first graduated from the institution in 1992 but recently returned to study, and her daughter followed her path

Timika had a successful career in the Navy before retiring after 30 years to establish her own consulting firm

A mother-daughter duo has made history as the first Black pair to graduate together from the US Naval Academy in the establishment's 77-year history.

Timika Lindsay returned to the academy to study after graduating from the institution in 1992. Her daughter Elise Lindsay followed in her footsteps.

Family becomes first Black mother-daughter duo to graduate from US Naval Academy in 170-year history. Photo credit: @starsandstripes/@nickwin2191.

Timika is an alumna of the academy

After leaving the academy in 1992, Timika had a successful career in the Navy, Black Enterprise reports. She served 30 years as a senior-ranking officer before becoming the chief diversity officer and the director of DEI for the Naval Academy.

Timika becomes a business owner

Timika continued to work in DEI through her independent consulting firm, Anchor Leadership Solutions. She also serves as a trustee on the USS N.J. Commissioning Committee and as director of leadership and development with the Naval Academy Minority Association.

The mother and daughter combo recently became the first Black mother-daughter duo to graduate from the US Naval Academy since its inception.

