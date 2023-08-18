Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah is a real estate developer who was part of the nine Ghanaians that travelled from Accra to London by road

He seems to enjoy travelling since a photo of his car, which he used for many road trips in Ghana several years back

It also appears that Kwadwo Saka loves Ford vehicles since the said car is a Ford Escort, and his current is Ford Raptor

A member of the Wanderlust Ghana team, Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah, has showed that one does not need the best car and all the money to travel around the world or even in Ghana.

In a Facebook post, another team member, Kwabena Peprah, showed the Ford salon car Kwadwo Saka started travelling in around Ghana.

A red Ford Escort with the car number GR 2311 K. Considering the roads in the 1990s, Kwadwo Saka's salon car must have seen some bad routes at the time.

A collage of Kwadwo's first Ford Escort and his current Ford Raptor Photo credit: Kwabena Peprah Source: Facebook

It seems Kwadwo Saka loves Ford vehicles. He was once using a Ford Escort, and on their Accra to London journey, he used a Raptor.

The beginning of Kwabena's road trips

Meanwhile, one of the masterminds of the Accra to London road trip Kwabena Peprah also recounted how he started travelling all over Ghana in 1999.

"On my side, I drove around 100,000km in 1999 between all districts in Ghana. Made a lot of workmories with Francisca Yeboah Afari, lol. It started with going to Kumasi three times a week for 18 weeks in a row, and then the rest of the country followed," he said.

Kwabena Peprah explained that he travelled because he had a contract with the GPRTU, which demanded that he visit every place they existed multiple times.

About Kwadwo Saka

He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Saka Homes, a premier residential and commercial property company in Ghana that targets middle-income families.

He attended Achimota Secondary School, then to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for his degree and an MBA in marketing from Central University College.

Kwadwo Saka was featured on Business World Magazine's 20 Under 40 issue cover in 2017. Saka drove the Ford Raptor from Ghana's Accra to London in the United Kingdom on the daring Wanderlust Ghana road trip.

13 Ghanaians embark on a 10,000km road trip from Accra to London

Some Ghanaians have made history after they drove from Accra to London for sixteen days travelling to African and European countries.

Thirteen people started the journey on July 23, 2023, but nine arrived in London on August 6, 2023.

The other four comprising the only woman on the journey, stopped at various parts of the journey because they had to return to work or did not have visas to continue.

