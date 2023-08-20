Finally, the brave members of the epic Accra to London by road team have returned to the motherland

After touring influential landmarks in the United Kingdom, including an in-person interview on BBC, the team is ready to meet the locals in Ghana

The meet-and-greet session is scheduled for Sunday, August 20, 2023

Admirers of the Ghanaian adventure group Wanderlust Ghana are to pay a fee of GH¢500 and GH¢1,000 if they want to have lunch with the Accra-to-London team today in Ghana.

The event is scheduled to take place at Jam Rock restaurant located inside Oak Plaza Hotel.

Peeps jump up at the chance to interact with the world-famous travellers on Ghanaian soil.

The Accra to London team started their journey from Oyibi. They crossed into the Brong Ahafo region they crossed the border into Ivory Coast.

From there, the team travelled northward across several North African countries. Wanderlust Ghana finally made their entry into Europe at the Spain-Morrocco border.

This team travelled over twelve countries and two continents in sixteen days!

Peeps react to Accra to London team's meet and greet fee

Very few people had reservations about the price of having lunch with the historic team. Many applauded them for still working towards their goal through various donation means.

Eddie Bryan commented:

We will come and support. Great initiative.

Nii Clottey commented:

Ghanafuor know what to do. Get the hottest ticket in town fast fast before yaanom start posting about what you missed.

Addae McFlamz Kingsley SmGad

Thousand?? Eii, nka me de bɛ starti indomie business.

Gregory Nyamekeh Ndedeh commented:

I suggest you do a documentary or film on the historic journey.Congratulations for putting Ghana on the world's map.

Accra To London team discloses why they did not drive Ghana-made Kantanka car on epic journey

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Wanderlust Ghana's reason for not showcasing made-in-Ghana cars on their history journey.

The adventure group revealed that the CEO of Kantanka Automobiles refused to meet with them.

According to Wanderlust Ghana, after their unsuccessful attempts to get partnerships with local businesses, they decided to embark on the journey with their available resources.

