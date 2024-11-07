Naa Korkoi, a young Ghanaian lady has earned her first degree after completing four years of tertiary education at the UPSA

The lady, named Naa Korkoi, graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), where she was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

In a heartfelt message posted on TikTok alongside pictures of her graduation ceremony, the young Ghanaian woman said the journey to attain her first degree was challenging.

She expressed gratitude to her family for their unwavering support and encouragement.

"Four years of hard work, countless memories, and endless lessons learned. From late-night study sessions to friendships that feel like family, each step brought me closer to this moment. I'm beyond grateful for the growth, the challenges, and everyone who helped me along the way," she wrote.

"A special shout-out to ChatGPT—couldn’t have done it without those late-night study boosts! And to my incredible family and friends, my biggest support system, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Most of all, to God, be all the glory Here’s to closing this chapter and stepping into the next," she added

Having brought her four-year academic journey at the UPSA to a successful end, Naa Korkoi is looking forward to an exciting new future ahead.

Naa Korkoi's TikTok followers congratulate her

Followers of Naa Korkoi's TikTok page who chanced on her post congratulated her for bagging her first degree.

@christyA said:

"Congratulations beautiful."

@seer knox also said:

"We thank God for your life, I wish you were in my family. Congratulations."

@Lewan_Bills wrote:

"May God bless your journey in life."

