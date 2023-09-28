A physically challenged Ghanaian shoemaker has conquered the odds to become a local business owner

Despite his condition and industry-related difficulties, the father of four works hard to provide for his children

The Hustler Ghana presents his story in a TikTok video in which his daughter praises him, which has inspired online users

A physically challenged Ghanaian shoemaker is helping to change the narrative about persons living with disabilities in a country where people like him mostly beg for alms on the streets to survive.

The father of four established his shoemaking business and single-handedly repairs sandals and casual leather slippers for men and women.

Physically challenged Ghanaian shoemaker. Photo credit: thehustlerghana.

Source: Getty Images

A struggling father defying the odds

He provides for his family through his shoemaking business without depending on the benevolence of others.

The business has been challenging as he requires financial and logistical support to expand and employ others to earn a decent living. Despite his difficulties and condition, he's inspired his family, particularly his daughter.

In a TikTok video, his daughter lauded him for his tenacity and courage to continue working after recently losing one of his children.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of the physically challenged man

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the remarks.

Physically challenged student reveals his dream to become a car designer

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that physically Challenged Ghanaian learner Bedu Jeremiah aspires to establish a career in Ghana's automobile industry as a car designer.

The young Adabraka Presby Basic School student is determined to triumph over the mountains of challenges life has thrown at him to attain this ambition.

Source: YEN.com.gh