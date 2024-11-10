Lil Win, in a video, rocked an expensive wristwatch as he worked on land close to his mother's new mansion

The award-winning movie star vigorously dug holes with a heavy pickaxe as a close friend recorded him

The video of Lil Win using a pickaxe to dig holes triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win courted attention on social media after a video of him at his mother's residence surfaced on social media.

Kumawood actor Lil Win flaunts an expensive watch as he digs with a pickaxe close to his mother's new mansion. Photo source: @officiallilwin

The award-winning actor is gearing up for his mother's upcoming 80th birthday celebration with the opening of a newly built mansion for her.

In recent weeks, the Kumawood actor has shown progress in construction works on the mansion, which is expected to be completed soon.

Lil Win recently hired a big wheel loader to repair the bad road leading to his mother's newly furnished home. He shared a video which showed the heavy machinery moving down the uneven path, levelling bumpy areas with its broad blade.

Lil Win digs holes with pickaxe

In the latest video by Lil Win on his Instagram page, the actor visited his mother's new mansion to inspect the progress of the works and offer assistance.

The Kumawood actor, who recently publicly apologised to his colleague Martha Ankomah after an Accra High Court hearing, grabbed a heavy pickaxe and headed outside to dig a hole in the land close to his mother's mansion.

Wearing an expensive wristwatch, black Louis Vuitton T-shirt, blue jean shorts and slippers, Lil Win vigorously swung the pickaxe in the air and onto the land as he was being recorded.

In the caption of the social media post, the actor wrote:

"Ooo hmmmm am not ok am still looking for money ooo who can send momo because I don’t think far 🔥🔥🔥💣💣💣💣."

Watch the video below:

Lil Win stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

josephnolamp said:

"Bossu, I never knew you be hustle oooo! You shock me 😮👏❤️."

armanibaflexz said:

"Hustle man with expensive watch ⌚ 😂😂."

enockkyei130 said:

"This humbleness. You allow people to see your reality ❤️❤️🔥 God bless you."

callmequas commented:

"Chairman na small exercise wey ya wan do 😂. Anyways, how you dey hold the thing saf make we know say you suffer before…God bless you more abundantly @officiallilwin."

iam_amoako1 said:

"Once a hustler always a hustler herr just look at how he’s digging wow….Kwadwo you’re very strong 💪🏼 ❤️❤️🔥."

Lil Win flaunts $3K Huawei Mate XT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win flaunted a new Huawei Mate XT Ultimate smartphone worth over $3K on his TikTok page.

The comic actor shared that an acquaintance, Twum Barimah, had surprised him with the smartphone after a court hearing on a case involving him and Martha Ankomah.

Lil Win spoke about the phone's unique specifications and bragged that he was the only individual who owned one in Ghana.

