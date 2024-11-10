Frank Naro, in a video, publicly apologised to Emelia Brobbey over recent allegations about a romantic affair

The Kumawood actor denied the rumours, stating that an unknown individual started the malicious rumours on social media

Frank Naro said he had profound respect for Emelia Brobbey and would never have the courage to approach and woo her

Kumawood actor and musician Frank Osei, popularly known as Frank Naro, has publicly apologised to Emelia Brobbey for recent allegations of a romantic affair.

Rumours of a romantic affair between the two actors emerged after Frank Naro allegedly made the claims in a TikTok live session with his fans.

In an interview on Fakye TV, Emelia Brobbey, who was visibly upset, declined to speak on the issue and expressed that divine justice would come to anyone who spreads fake rumours about her.

A few days later, Frank Naro was reportedly invited to the Police station to be questioned about the rumoured affair.

However, the PRO of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), Abro, denied the claims and clarified that the actor visited the police station to follow up on a complaint he filed against a lady who started the rumours.

Frank Naro apologises to Emelia Brobbey

In a video shared by blogger Zionfelix on his Instagram page, Frank Naro denied that he had ever had a romantic affair with Emelia Brobbey.

The actor said that the malicious rumours had been started by an individual who thought he and his colleague would not publicly address it if it came out.

Frank Naro noted that he profoundly respected Emelia Brobbey and would never have the courage to approach her for a romantic relationship.

He said that the actress also respected him as a junior brother and that he had never discussed any issue concerning her with anyone.

The Kumawood actor claimed that the individual who started the rumours might have also done it to seek attention on social media.

Frank Naro added that it took him a while to address the rumours because he did not want to react angrily and make damaging remarks he would regret later.

Reactions to Frank Naro's apology

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Frank Naro's apology to Emelia Brobbey.

brakwame_nie said:

"You go explain taya."

rayjay_gh commented:

"This boy, I don’t know why he dey feel too big now, because he dey go UK dey come haha."

sheshatta said:

"My darling Emelia is suffering oo😍😍pretty actress, entrepreneur, Musican in fact talented. People should let her be. I pray for God’s strength upon your life darling 👏👏."

fb121914 remarked:

"You need to grow up. Just learn to Shut up and be careful of your associates."

kwesi_todd said:

"You this guy, always problem smh. The negativity around you be too much aden 🤦‍♂️."

