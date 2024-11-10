Former German national team player Gerald Asamoah bid farewell to the doctors and nurses from Germany who performed surgeries on kids with hole-in-heart

The surgery on the 28 kids cost approximately €250,000 (GH¢4,421,250.00) and was performed in a week

Many people applauded the doctors and Mr Asamoah's foundation for the touching initiative to help needy kids

Former German national team player Gerald Asamoah bid goodbye to the 35 doctors and nurses who flew into Ghana from Germany to provide free heart surgery to kids suffering from hole-in-heart.

German doctors return after heart surgeries

The doctors arrived in Ghana on the evening of Saturday, November 2, 2024, to a grand welcome at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The surgeries were performed on some 28 kids by the doctors and nurses under Mr Asamoah's foundation, Gerald Asamoah Stiftung.

The team travelled back to their homeland on the evening of November 10, 2024. after successfully operating on kids with heart problems.

According to sources, the cost of operating on these 28 kids was estimated to be €250,000 (GH¢4,421,250.00).

Before their departure to Germany, a beautiful send-off lunch was held, during which the doctors and Mr Asamoah shared a few words.

Gerald Asamoah speaks about the foundation.

35 doctors leave Ghana.

Reactions to the farewell video

Many people in the comment section applauded Gerald Asamoah and the doctors from his foundation for the impressive initiative.

Others also noted that they should be celebrated for supporting children suffering from a hole in the heart.

Below are the heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians:

ampofowaa1 said:

"These are the REAL CELEBRITIES ❤️😍… GOD BLESS U ALL"

samuel.boatengasare said:

"This guy needs to be celebrated, look at what he is using his money for hmmm .God bless him so much 🙏"

maamepokuah_theceo said:

"God bless this man🥹"

sista_afia_amoateng said:

"God continue to bless him as he helps the needy🙏🏾"

ohenebabamfo said:

"God bless him for the wonderful work 😢. I work there. Only God’s knows what parents go through when their kids are diagnosed with heart conditions. God bless him and the team"

mimi_nart said:

"Awwww bless him and the team 👏"

Videos from the farewell dinner.

Doctors thank Ghana's Nina.

Board member of Gerald Asamoah Stiftung speaks.

One of the 35 doctors, Christina, speaks.

Trotro mate's daughter develops hole-in-heart

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian girl named Veronica Frimpong, whose father works as a 'trotro mate', was suffering from a hole in heart disease.

According to Veronica's mother, Jennifer, the young girl could not eat well, walk, sleep or even breathe properly.

Jennifer was unemployed and had been abandoned by her child's father, leaving her with no hope of raising $2,500 (GH¢15,000) for the surgery.

