Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko experienced contrasting fortunes on matchday 10 in the Ghana Premier League

Unlike match day nine, this weekend's round of matches produced 12 goals, two shy of the last set of fixtures, across nine league centres

YEN.com.gh provides the lowdown on how all the matches unfolded as the league continues to shape up

Matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League served up surprises and underlined the fierce competition within the league as teams battle to climb the table.

Though goals were scarce, notable victories came for Accra Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars, Nations FC, and Heart of Lions, each picking up valuable points.

Accra Hearts of Oak pipped Vision FC by a lone goal while arch-rivals Asante Kotoko suffered a third straight defeat. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC and @HeartsOfOakGH.

On the flip side, Asante Kotoko’s struggles continued with a third consecutive loss, while Medeama SC also faltered, falling to Dreams FC.

Ghana Premier League matchday 10 recap

Starting at the Tuba AstroTurf, Dreams FC claimed their first win of the season by edging Medeama SC 1-0.

Joseph Esso's composed finish from the penalty spot in the second half provided the decisive goal, lifting the Still Believe Lads past the Mauves and Yellow, SportsWorldGhana reports.

Meanwhile, at Abrankese, Nations FC delivered the round's most emphatic result with a commanding 3-0 win over Nsoatreman.

Prolific forward Faisal Charwetey struck twice, with Ivorian Boris Djangone adding another to complete a convincing display.

This marked Nations FC's second three-goal haul in three matches under coach Kasim Mingle.

In another compelling fixture, Basake Holy Stars staged a comeback to defeat Accra Lions, who had been held to four consecutive draws before the game.

Lions initially took the lead through Faris Tahiru in the 30th minute.

However, Holy Stars clawed back to level the score around the 60th minute and clinched the win in dramatic fashion, scoring in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars and Young Apostles settled for a goalless stalemate in Wenchi.

In Dormaa, Aduana Stars ended a three-game winless spell with a 1-0 triumph over Karela United, secured by Gideon Boateng’s strike just before the half-time whistle.

Samartex, defending their title, continued their fortress-like home record with a slim 1-0 win over Legon Cities, snapping their opponents' two-game winning run.

Contrasting fortunes for Hearts and Kotoko

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, the Ghana Premier League's most iconic clubs, experienced divergent fortunes this weekend.

In Accra, Hearts extended their winning streak, defeating Vision FC 1-0, as noted by Myjoyonline.

Super-sub Mawuli Wayo scored his second consecutive match-winning goal with a perfectly timed header in the 50th minute.

Although Hearts squandered further chances, their slim victory keeps their upward momentum intact.

Meanwhile, Kotoko's slump deepened with a 1-0 defeat to Bechem United, marking a third successive loss.

After previous setbacks against Legon Cities and Heart of Lions, the Porcupine Warriors were desperate to reverse their fortunes.

However, Kofi Tompuo's brilliant first-half volley dashed their hopes, pushing Kotoko down to sixth place, trailing their long-time rivals Hearts of Oak in the standings.

Kotoko's sharp decline explained

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Asante Kotoko has been on a downward spiral in the past couple of weeks, with results not going their way.

Recent performances have dampened Kotoko's hopes of winning the GPL.

They have managed only a single point from their last four games and have allowed five goals in the process.

Is Asante Kotoko bigger than Black Stars?

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Ghana Premier League legend Charles Asampong Taylor recently shared his view that Asante Kotoko carries a stronger brand influence than the Black Stars.

The former Ghanaian midfielder addressed the national team's current challenges, calling on the technical staff to give greater chances to locally based players.

