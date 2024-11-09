Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has cautioned Ghanaian against retiring veteran forward Andre Ayew from the Black Stars

The Black Stars captain has not received an invite to the national team since March 2024, missing the AFCON qualifiers

The four-time African champions are on the verge of missing the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu insists no one can force Black Stars captain Andre Ayew to retire from the national team.

Agyemang Badu, a longtime teammate and friend of the Black Stars captain, believes the Le Havre star is not yet done.

Ayew has not been part of the Black Stars since March 2024, missing all four games in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

With Ghana on the brink of missing out on the tournament in Morocco next year, Agyemang Badu has warned against the attempt to hurriedly retire the FIFA U20 World Cup winner.

"If the coach thinks his experience is still needed as captain to help the guys to grow, we will support him 120 percent. If the coaches think otherwise, we will support him as well," Badu told Flashscore, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"Andre knows his body more than me and nobody can force him to retire from the national team or from his club side.

"If he wakes up tomorrow and says thank you Ghana, it is time to focus on club football only, we will say thank you and appreciate his contributions because he has done alone for the Black Stars."

Addo leaves door open for Ayew

Despite not inviting him to the squad since March of this year, Otto Addo is refusing to shut the door on the veteran forward.

“The doors are never closed. I look at the performance," he said, as quoted by .

In the absence of Ayew, Arsenal star Thomas Partey was named captain of the team.

However, the armband has switched hands in the last two international windows with Mohammed Kudus and now Jordan Ayew being named captains.

Otto Addo opens up on dropping Partey

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo has explained his decision to drop Arsenal star Thomas Partey for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars will face Angola and Niger in the final two matches of Group F with hopes of miraculously sneaking into the tournament in Morocco next year.

Partey opted out of the squad in October's double-header against Sudan after he reportedly fell sick.

