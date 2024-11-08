A video of the family of Akua Donkor, former GFP flagbearer who recently passed away, speaking on money they rejected from the newly appointed flagbearer, Roman Fada, has surfaced online

In the viral video, the family refuted claims that it had teamed up with Roman Fada to take money from a particular political party to fund the funeral rites of their deceased

Netizens who saw the video were furious over how the family had suddenly developed an interest in the affairs of the political party

The family of the deceased flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, has opened up about some money they recently received from Roman Fada, the newly appointed flagbearer.

In a video shared on TikTok, the family noted that Roman Fada sent them GH¢15,000 to support their beloved's funeral rites. However, they rejected the money.

Addressing the media, a man who identified himself as the family head's linguist explained that Roman Fada's approach did not align with the family's criteria for funding their beloved's funeral.

He further acknowledged that a political party approached them to inquire about the funeral arrangement and how to support them, but they refused to share any details.

He, therefore, refuted claims that their family had received money from any political party to either fund Akua Donkor's funeral or resist Roman Fada's nomination as GFP flagbearer.

Watch the video below:

Netizens express disappointment in Akua Donkor's family

Netizens who saw the video of the family speaking about rejecting money from Roman Fada were disappointed. They expressed their frustration at the family in the post's comment section.

@Sunny wrote:

"They have taken money that Roman fada can't offer them."

@Tina wrote:

"So she has family members, and she got one during the last election."

@Jireh wrote:

"Ooooh but the family doesn't have a say in a political party governed by a constitution. smh."

@SARANDER wrote:

"I am very annoyed with Akua Donkor family...when she was struggle with the party where were u...Akua Donkor told everyone if she is not there, Roman Father should be succeeded her."

Akua Donkor's family resist Roman Fada's appointment

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of Akua Donkor have resisted Roman Fada's appointment as GFP flagbearer.

In a video, they noted that the party had not discussed who the next flagbearer should be.

