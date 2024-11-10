Gabby Otchere-Darko has taken on Daniel McKorley over criticism of the government's perceived lack of support for Ghana’s private sector

In a Twitter post, he cited the government's role in McDan's commercialisation of the Ada salt project

Speaking at the Ghana CEO Presidential Gala Dinner, McKorley expressed frustration over the challenges local businesses face

Otchere-Darko reminded of the support McKorley had received from the government for his business ventures.

What did McDan say?

"Government policies have really not helped the private sector. That is where we are sitting right now, and we have to be frank about it."

“If you want to do business in Ghana, then you have to be prepared. Being a Ghanaian doing business in Ghana, you have to be brave."

He also urged policymakers to see local businesses as valuable partners and foster conditions that encourage growth.

