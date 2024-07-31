A young Ghanaian man who resides in Canada has shared the story of how he lost his girlfriend to another man during his time in Ghana

OB James, as he is popularly known, said the lady left him because he was broke and could not provide for her needs

After many years of struggling in Ghana without a better job, OB James said he finally landed an opportunity which took him to Canada

A Ghanaian man based in Canada, known as OB James, has opened up about the difficulties he faced while back home in Ghana.

OB James said before he had the chance to travel abroad he struggled financially, making it difficult for him to afford his basic needs.

DJ Nyame (left) interviews OB James on life in Canada after relocating from Ghana Photo credit: @SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Because of his inability to secure employment, OB James stated that he practically became a pauper after completing his tertiary education at the Sunyani Technical University, where he read Building Technology.

Speaking on the Daily Hustle Worldwide show on the SVTV Africa YouTube channel, OB James said a lady he was dating at the time jilted him for another man because he was broke without the financial muscle to keep her.

"Because I was so poor, my girlfriend left me. I begged several times for her with stay with me and wait for a better day because I believed things my situation would change. I cried and begged but she left me for a nurse," he said.

The young man said he did several menial jobs just to survive in Ghana before he was later presented with an opportunity to travel to Canada to seek greener pastures.

Netizens share their view on his interview

OB James' interview with DJ Nyame drew some reactions from netizens who chanced on the video.

@AppauMatthew said:

"Yea is fact ghana wi never change or develop because of bad governance so if you get chance."

@damoahlydia1284 also said:

'That girl was not a wife material... If she loves you even when the world is against you she's got your back or no matter how things get rough/ tough you can always count on her."

@damoahlydia1284 wrote:

"Bad country indeed.... Pay before you get job and how you lost your child sorry...this is very bad hmmm does the youth have hope in Ghana?"

Lady jilt lover for being unemployed

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man was jilted by his girlfriend after losing his job.

The young found out he had lost the girl after she denied him on the Street Traffic loyalty test.

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed in the woman and took to the comment section to express their views

Source: YEN.com.gh