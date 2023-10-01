New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has cautioned the party's National Council about harassment

He delivered the message during a campaign ahead of the November 4 NPP primaries to be held across 276 constituencies nationwide

The video highlighting his fierce remarks has been posted on Facebook by the user Obuobia Darko-Opoku, which gathered reactions

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has cautioned the party's National Council about intimidation ahead of the party's presidential primaries.

The Assin Central lawmaker threatened to fight against any attempts to cower him while addressing an audience at his campaign ahead of the November 4 NPP primaries to be organised at all the 276 constituencies nationwide and the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, Accra.

Kennedy Agyapong cautions NPP National Council over intimidation. Photo credit: @BenopaOnyx1.

Source: Twitter

The lawmaker's fierce remarks

Agyapong, who has retained his number one position on the ballot paper for the party's presidential primary, said he's not as gentle as Alan John Kyerematen, whom the National Council vilified over concerns he raised.

"I am not like Alan, who is so gentle. That hooliganism at the National Council; Alan raised concern and was insulted; Boakye Agyarko spoke and was insulted; I spoke and was vilified," he said before repeating a crowd chant, "something is about to happen."

The outspoken legislator detailed why he is the best candidate to lead the governing NPP to victory and retain power in the 2024 general election.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the comments Ken Agyapong

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Abubakari MN Abdul Latif stated:

By now, Bawumia will be nodding his head with a confused face.

Hafsa Adams commented:

Real showdown will happen.

Alfred Nyanzu posted:

Great guy is speaking fakeness bia.

Daniel Alitu Kasagatuo commented:

Love this! I have always maintained that these people can not intimidate Ken to keep quiet.

Francis Xman commented:

Interesting times ahead.

Bra Qwecy posted:

When it is coming, it is doing.

Edem Amedorme said:

As I dey pain them, I dey sweet us.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku replied:

Bortei Koranteng Ivan, we can't wait!

Rebecca Agbogah said:

Showdown ooo.

Diana Dede Foni posted:

Waiting patiently for November 4.

Eric Appiah commented:

Seriously, we can't wait to see the showdown.

