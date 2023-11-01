Baffour Gyan has addressed issues emerging from the marriage annulment of his brother Asamoah Gyan and ex-wife Gifty

It comes after the Accra High Court declared the former Black Stars captain's union null and void and ordered that certain significant property be transferred to his ex-partner

Baffour, however, stated that the UK house, the 4-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, the gas station, and the two vehicles given to her are nothing new

Baffour Gyan, the brother of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, has waded into the battle to win the narrative amidst the marriage annulment of the ex-footballer and his ex-wife.

It comes after the Accra High Court ruling on the legal battle between Asamoah Gyan and his ex-significant other, Gifty Gyan. Baffour says the annulment was a win for them because it followed Asamoah Gyan's petition for the court to invalidate the marriage.

Baffour reveals property transferred to Asamoah Gyan's ex-wife was in her name after marriage annulments

Baffour also reiterated that the court verdict concluded that a DNA test confirmed Asamoah Gyan as the birth father of all three children of Gifty Gyan. He said the court, presided over by Hafisata Ameleboba JA, held that Gifty was entitled to a share in Asamoah Gyan's property: a house in the United Kingdom, a 4-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, a gas station and two vehicles.

Baffour, however, stated that these properties were already purchased for her before the marriage in 2013.

In an audio purported to be Baffour Gyan, the Ghanaian former professional footballer claimed all the possessions transferred to Gifty Gyan were already in her name.

''It's our victory ... the court ordered Asamoah Gyan to give the property already in Gifty's name. No new property were added,'' says Baffour Gyan.

Commenting on the DNA results on Asempa FM, Baffour explained that their desire for a DNA test was prompted by evidence that Gifty had been legally married before her union with Asamoah Gyan.

Listen to the audio below:

Gyan and Gifty's marital issues in court

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan went to court in 2018 to seek an annulment of his 2013 marriage with his United Kingdom-based wife, Gifty.

As part of his demands, Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer had questioned the paternity of their three children and demanded a DNA test. The test results confirmed him as the father of all three children.

Gyan was seeking the annulment based on Gifty being 'married' already, a sham marriage in 2002, at the time she was marrying him.

