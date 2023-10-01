Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa had an emotional meltdown while lamenting how her brother cursed her eldest son

In a TikTok live footage, the Heaven Way Church founder broke down in tears while recalling the incident that unfolded over a whip

The rare emotional breakdown of the controversial church personality has triggered the passions of online users

Ghanaian preacher and church founder Nana Agradaa cried while lamenting how her brother invoked a curse on her eldest son, Clinton.

The Heaven Way Church leader lamented the bitter ordeals she endured due to mistreatment from her family, notably her brother.

Nana Agradaa's emotional meltdown evokes reactions. Photo credit: thosecalledcelebss.

Intense emotional breakdown

Nana Agradaa burst into tears as she recalled her brother went naked partly to curse her eldest son, claiming the act had destroyed the boy's once-promising life.

The controversial preacher and social media figure disclosed that her brother and her son had a misunderstanding about the boy's car.

"You came for my eldest son's car for repairs, which was the end. You refused to return it and continued to use it instead. You ruined his life when he complained. You said you'd destroy him, and you delivered. My son has a strong will and would have been the only one who can stand up to my opponents in the future.

"Look at what my son has become now. You have destroyed my son's life because of my own property. You stripped naked and cursed him," she recalled.

Nana Agradaa recalled her brother barging into her room when she was sleeping with her husband to curse her son.

"You stripped naked in front of me and my husband and cursed my son," she added during a TikTok live video amid tears.

The footage in which Nana Agradaa cries while detailing the soured relationship with her brother and family problems has garnered reactions.

Reactions to the emotional meltdown of Nana Agradaa

Mz_q617 mentioned:

Madam, stop crying for public sympathy. Have you forgotten the heartache you caused innocent people by scamming them of their hard-earned money? Be quiet; what goes around comes around. Cry me a river, frihorkor nuhoaa.

Piinas_experience said:

Wow. Mother's love ong. Have never seen Agrasco crying b4… baatany3.

Efya_mc_menn reacted:

Very sad let's put jokes aside.

Rosedakoh040 said:

So painful. Mama, it shall be well.

Spunkylady198 posted:

Agradaa, you have not seen anything yet, kraaaa!

Sista_champagne said:

Incoming hubby Asiamah called to console her. Awwwwwwwwwwww.

Efiba4real commented:

Who is that nhweshwe nim that called at the end?

Nan.aamabrown mentioned:

I remember her son did a song for her when she was okomfo; he was lovely.

Af.ia338 posted:

Aww, she cried.

Dlytsenam_rabel said:

Eeeiii Mama is crying or .

Mays_giant mentioned:

Those of you saying karma nu, Who's karma and what's karma? I pray you experience the same from your family members to get that feeling! Hmm y'all don't know ntia..

Ak_nyc said:

When she broke down over her child, I felt her pain.

Dzatson posted:

Awwn for the first time, mama has shed tears?

Adjoa_ekyaa said:

This woman has been through pain.

Konkonsaonline commented:

This one touched me. No one deserves to have a wayward child.

Kikipereria mentioned:

I have been there!

Auntie_essaba said:

The weakness of every mother is her children.

Agyemanggloria982 reacted:

I can feel the pain in Mama pee, don't cry, for God can change things around.

Rgy.smith commented:

The moment she broke down, I felt it awww Mama Pat, aka Agradaa it is well !!! First time I'm seeing her without makeup and filter, and this woman is very beautiful .

Gagah.hannah posted:

First time seeing her crying.

