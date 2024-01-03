A Ghanaian man who landed in Ghana from overseas was made to deliver bread by his mum in a hilarious TikTok video

In the video, the young man could be seen balancing a tray of bread on his as he ran the errand for his mum

He joked that his mother did not see him as a prominent person despite him living overseas and was already making him run errands

A Ghanaian man who recently returned to his home country from overseas was welcomed by his mum in a rather unusual way. Instead of pampering him or celebrating his arrival, she made him deliver bread meant for her customers in a hilarious TikTok video.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, showed the young man balancing a tray of bread on his head as he walked along the streets. He narrated his ordeal in a humorous tone, saying that his mum did not see him as a prominent person despite him living abroad and was already making him run errands for her. He mentioned that he was, however, enjoying the African vibes.

The video has received lots of views and hundreds of comments on TikTok, with many Ghanaians finding it relatable and funny. Some said that African parents were no respecter of status and that once you are their child, they will send you on errands regardless of your age or achievements. Some shared their personal experiences.

Ghanaian man's ordeal sparks laughter

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@Five_Fifty Five said:

When I step out , people see me as ODOGWU, bt at home my mum will be like “ ️JUNIOR , go and buy me onions

Blinksmaison commented:

Mummies no Dey take we do anything o wo y3 chairman w) wo Dan mu

TYRANT said:

I brought home my C class to visit her and she said make I go and carry cassava from the farm with my car

Man renovates house after relocating to Ghana

In another story, a Ghanaian man shared on TikTok how he had to renovate his house all over again upon his return to Ghana.

In the video, he explained that he did not like the black tiles on the porch, so he had to have them all removed.

He engaged the services of friends and handymen to perform some work around the house until it was to his satisfaction.

