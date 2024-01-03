Lil Win, in a video, showed the amount he had saved to fund his political ambitions as he eyes the Afigya Kwabere South parliamentary seat

The hilarious actor showed a little piggy bank where he has been saving up all year round

He mentioned that he had gone to various institutions to seek funding, but his efforts failed, reason why he had to take a different route

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has disclosed his plans to contest for the Afigya Kwabere South parliamentary seat in the 2024 general elections. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the hilarious actor showed the amount he had saved to fund his political ambitions.

He displayed a little piggy bank, which he claimed contained all his savings for his campaign. He said that he had been saving up all year round by putting aside some coins and notes from his income.

He mentioned that he had gone to various institutions, such as banks and NGOs, to seek funding, but his efforts failed.

The actor noted that he had to take a different route by relying on his own resources to push his campaign.

According to Lil Win, he has a vision to transform the Afigya Kwabere South Constituency, which is currently held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He said that he wanted to bring development, education, health, and entertainment to the people of the area and was standing as an independent candidate.

Lil Win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Adom Maame said:

Adom oooo. we backing you with prayers ❤️I really like you Kojo ✌️Monday borns rock

Emmanuel Sackey commented:

this guy can never be serious one bit

Polik reacted:

Ashanti region de3 u will get it they vote anyhow

Lil Win and Sabinus

In another story, Sabinus has opened up about being a fan of Lil Win on social media and has his eyes set on a collaboration.

Lil Win reacted to the post and has granted Sabinus's online request for a skit together.

Netizens hailed both comedians and have begun counting down to the release of their collaboration.

